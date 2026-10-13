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Dhurandhar: The Revenge TV premiere - When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2: After making a massive impact on the big screen and delivering a record-breaking TV premiere on Star Gold, the world of Dhurandhar returns with its next chapter.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge TV premiere - When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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