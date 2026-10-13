Mumbai: This Dussehra, the Dhurandhar franchise returns to the small screen. Dhurandhar The Revenge will make its World Television Premiere on Star Gold on 18th October at 7 PM. The announcement comes on the heels of the first film’s strong television run, which drew 53 million viewers within just four hours of its broadcast. The sequel continues the story with more action, intrigue and high-stakes drama for viewers across the country.
Presented by Jio Studios and backed by B62 Studios, the film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh leads the cast alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar produce, and Shashwat Sachdev composes the music. Picking up where the original left off, the sequel widens the franchise’s world with bigger stakes, heightened drama and large-scale action.
A JioStar spokesperson added, “Dhurandhar delivered a record-breaking TV premiere, demonstrating the movie’s strong appeal among audiences. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, we are excited to bring the next chapter of the franchise to homes across the country. Packed with action, drama, powerful performances and larger-than-life spectacle, the film promises to be an entertaining watch for families when it premieres this Dussehra, on 18th October at 7 PM on Star Gold.”
After making a massive impact on the big screen and delivering a record-breaking TV premiere on Star Gold, the world of Dhurandhar returns with its next chapter. With more action, drama, intrigue and scale, Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to bring the franchise back into homes across the country.
The World TV Premiere of Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, will be on October 18, 2026 at 7 PM on Star Gold.
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