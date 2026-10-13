Mumbai: This Dussehra, the Dhurandhar franchise returns to the small screen. Dhurandhar The Revenge will make its World Television Premiere on Star Gold on 18th October at 7 PM. The announcement comes on the heels of the first film’s strong television run, which drew 53 million viewers within just four hours of its broadcast. The sequel continues the story with more action, intrigue and high-stakes drama for viewers across the country.