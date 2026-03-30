Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-starrer nears Baahubali 2’s global total, crosses Rs 1300 crore

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the box office since its March 19 release, though it saw a slight dip on Day 12 (second Monday), earning Rs 0.64 crore (live) with 2,685 shows. The film had posted a strong Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11 (second Sunday) with 19,270 shows and 48.5% occupancy, helping it comfortably cross the Rs 550 crore mark in India.

Record-Breaking Opening and Global Success

Even before its official release, the Aditya Dhar directorial opened to a massive Rs 145 crore domestically through paid previews and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide. It went on to collect an impressive Rs 750 crore globally during its extended four-day opening weekend, setting new benchmarks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Worldwide collection

Overseas, accoring to a report by Hindustan Times, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a massive success, opening with a strong $7 million and collecting over $22 million during its first international weekend. Although collections dipped slightly on weekdays, the film regained momentum in its second weekend, adding nearly $3 million on Sunday alone to take its overseas total to $38 million. In doing so, it has set a new benchmark in North America, surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Vs Dhurandhar 2 IMDb rating: Check which one of the Ranveer Singh-starrer beats the other

This stellar international performance pushes the film’s global total to an impressive Rs 1365 crore, overtaking the lifetime earnings of its predecessor Dhurandhar (Rs 1307 crore). The sequel now stands among the highest-grossing Indian films, behind only Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1724 crore). If the current trend continues, the film is well on track to surpass these blockbusters and potentially claim the top position.

Industry Applauds the Film

The film has received widespread praise from across the industry, with filmmakers like S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, along with actors such as Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh, lauding its scale, direction, and performances.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 hit and stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, an undercover agent operating in Pakistan. With a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes, it ranks among the longest Indian films, delivering a sprawling, high-intensity narrative.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma slams industry silence on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calls it 'shocking' after massive box office run

Clash at the Box Office

Released alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the clear winner, maintaining a strong grip on the box office despite the competition.