Dhurandhar To Undergo Changes Following Information And Broadcasting Ministry Directives From Jan 1: Reports

New Delhi: Dhurandhar has been in the spotlight following its record-breaking box office run. According to a report by ANI quoting trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Ranveer Singh–starrer is “aiming to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.”

Revised Version to Hit Theatres from January 1

The film will continue its theatrical run with minor edits after receiving directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). The revised version is set to be screened in cinemas nationwide starting January 1, 2026.

Despite completing a blockbuster run with global collections of Rs 1,128 crore in just 27 days, the makers have implemented changes after the ministry reportedly asked for certain words to be muted and a dialogue to be revised. One of the words removed from the theatrical cut is “Baloch.”

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors on December 31, informing them that the DCP of the film is being replaced. The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and altered a dialogue, as per directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.”

An industry insider added that “Baloch” is among the words removed in the updated version. However, Bollywood Hungama was unable to ascertain which other words or dialogues were changed at the time of publication.

Star Cast and Plot

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios.

Released on December 5, the film had a slow opening but gained momentum due to strong word-of-mouth. It collected Rs 218 crore in its first week, followed by an impressive Rs 261.50 crore in its second week, surprising trade analysts.

Made as a two-part franchise, the first instalment chronicles a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The second part is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.