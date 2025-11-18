Dhurandhar Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Roars Back With A Fierce New Avatar - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer for Dhurandhar, marking Ranveer Singh’s major comeback, was recently released on social media, igniting a wave of excitement among fans. Packed with high-octane action, grim intensity, and a pulsating score, the first glimpse suggests a hard-hitting spy thriller with Ranveer in one of his fiercest avatars yet.

The trailer wastes no time introducing its rogues’ gallery. A brutal torture sequence brings us face-to-face with Arjun Rampal’s chilling Major Iqbal, also known as the Angel of Death, whose mission is to “bleed India with a thousand cuts.” R. Madhavan appears next as spymaster Sanyal, sporting a look reminiscent of Ajit Doval, who believes deep infiltration into Pakistan’s terror network is the only way forward.

Dhurandhar Trailer Out

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ranveer captioned the trailer announcement with:

“This time… it’s personal.

#DhurandharTrailer Out Now!

In Cinemas 5th December.”

Take a look:

Akshaye Khanna storms in as the enigmatic Rehman Dakait, surrounded by flying limbs, smoke, and stylish chaos, while Sunny Deol rounds out the formidable antagonist lineup as SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding muscle and menace to the unfolding carnage.

Enter Ranveer Singh—India’s counterstrike—who arrives with a vow to silence their “firecrackers” with his “bomb.” A barrage of combat shots, explosions, and gunfire builds up the momentum, promising a spectacle driven by scale and grit.

The trailer was initially slated for release last week but was postponed in light of the Delhi bomb blast and out of respect for veteran actor Dharmendra’s health. Fans, however, felt the delay only heightened anticipation.

Social media buzzed with praise. “This one is going to fire the side characters literally nailed it,” wrote one user. Another hailed Ranveer Singh as “Ranveer’s first 1000cr Film Loading” The ensemble cast also drew widespread appreciation.

Ranveer Singh Poster

Just hours before the trailer launch, Ranveer unveiled his character poster, declaring himself as the “wrath of God.”

Take a look:

Directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerhouse cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and former child actor Sara Arjun. The film hits theatres on 5 December.