DHURANDHAR TRAILER X REVIEW

Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Netizens Bowled Over By Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Madhavan & Arjun Rampal's Striking Transformation

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Netizens Bowled Over By Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Madhavan & Arjun Rampal's Striking TransformationPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Finally, the wait is over and Dhurandhar trailer is here! The fans are liking it and how! hurandhar is the most anticipated film of the year, promising to be a high-octane actioner with a powerful ensemble star cast.

Dhurandhar Trailer Review

The trailer has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences. It starts with a grim sequence of Arjun Rampal’s character torturing a captive, as the actor talks about how Pakistani dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s motive of bleeding India by thousand cuts.

The trailer is loaded with action-packed sequences featuring gun fight, blasts, and destruction of infrastructure. The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025.

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R. Madhavan’s character in the film. R. Madhavan’s role in the film seems to be inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

Here’s how the netizens have reacted to Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Madhavan's mind-blown act in Dhurandhar trailer:

Dhurandhar Cast, Release

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.


 

 

 

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

