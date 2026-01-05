Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 31 Update: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is unstoppable and surely the positive word of mouth has pushed the spy-thriller to easily cross Rs 806.80 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Records

Dhurandhar worldwide box office looks even impressive as the actioner has already entered the Rs 1000 cr club, earning over Rs 1188 crore. As it inches closer to the Rs 1200 mark at the global box office, it is likely to race past RRR (Rs 1230 crore) and KFG: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) respectively.

It has entered the Top 5 all-time Indian films, breaking records like the fastest to Rs 800 crore in India and highest-grossing Hindi film in the US, Canada, and Australia, cementing its status as a blockbuster by early 2026.

It also became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office at the end of the 4th weekend. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark during the weekend, and eventually raced past Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1040+ cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore) to become the 7th biggest Indian grosser of all-time, shares Sacnilk, the trade tracking site.

Dhurandhar Release, Cast

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.