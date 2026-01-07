Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's latest outing 'Dhurandhar' ended the lull of his Box Office report card of last two years. The movie has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and the storm continues to break many records at the ticket counters. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed earned an estimated Rs 777.00 Cr India net.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site - Dhurandhar had an overall 12.98% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, January 06, 2026. The film earned around Rs 4.75 Cr India net on its thirty-third day for all languages. According to TOI, summing up the overseas collection of Rs 282 crore, worldwide box office total has crossed the Rs 1,220 crore mark.

As it crosses the Rs 1200 mark at the global box office, it is likely to race past RRR (Rs 1230 crore). Interestingly, it already surpassed KFG: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) at the Box Office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Records

It has entered the Top 5 all-time Indian films, breaking records like the fastest to Rs 800 crore in India and highest-grossing Hindi film in the US, Canada, and Australia, cementing its status as a blockbuster by early 2026.

It also became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office at the end of the 4th weekend. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark during the weekend, and eventually raced past Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1040+ cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore) to become the 7th biggest Indian grosser of all-time, shares Sacnilk, the trade tracking site.

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.