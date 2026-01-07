Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004070https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/dhurandhar-worldwide-box-office-collection-day-33-ranveer-singhs-spy-thriller-set-to-cross-rrr-s-lifetime-collection-3004070.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singhs Spy Thriller Set To Cross RRR’s Lifetime Collection
DHURANDHAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Set To Cross RRR’s Lifetime Collection

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: It has entered the Top 5 all-time Indian films, breaking records like the fastest to Rs 800 crore in India and highest-grossing Hindi film in the US, Canada, and Australia, cementing its status as a blockbuster by early 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Set To Cross RRR’s Lifetime CollectionPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's latest outing 'Dhurandhar' ended the lull of his Box Office report card of last two years. The movie has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and the storm continues to break many records at the ticket counters.  Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed earned an estimated Rs 777.00 Cr India net.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site - Dhurandhar had an overall 12.98% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, January 06, 2026. The film earned around Rs 4.75 Cr India net on its thirty-third day for all languages. According to TOI, summing up the overseas collection of Rs 282 crore, worldwide box office total has crossed the Rs 1,220 crore mark.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As it crosses the Rs 1200 mark at the global box office, it is likely to race past RRR (Rs 1230 crore). Interestingly, it already surpassed KFG: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) at the Box Office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Records

It has entered the Top 5 all-time Indian films, breaking records like the fastest to Rs 800 crore in India and highest-grossing Hindi film in the US, Canada, and Australia, cementing its status as a blockbuster by early 2026. 

It also became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office at the end of the 4th weekend. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore mark during the weekend, and eventually raced past Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1040+ cr) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore) to become the 7th biggest Indian grosser of all-time, shares Sacnilk, the trade tracking site.

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women baggy jeans
4 Relaxed, High-Rise & Baggy Jeans for Women
Karnataka BJP
BJP Woman Worker Alleges Police Stripped Her In Hubballi Clash; Cops Deny
BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT At exam.biharboardonline.org
Venezuela crisis 2026
India-Venezuela Has Strong Ties, Concerned About Situation There: Jaishankar
Philippines earthquake
Earthquake: Powerful 6.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Off Philippines’ Mindanao Coast
Iran
Iran Protests Turn Deadly Amid Economic Fury; 27 Killed
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 07-01-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
flight delays Delhi
Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers
MCD Demolition
5 Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting During Demolition Near Delhi Mosque; 10 Held
capture of Nicolas Maduro
Can Maduro Dodge Charges With POW Claim? What International Law Says