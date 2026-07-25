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Dialogue of the day from Baazigar, 'Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye...'

Dialogue of the Day: This iconic line from Baazigar emphasises that true triumph often requires calculated sacrifices, reminding us that short-term setbacks can be turned into ultimate victory through resilience and vision.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Baazigar, 'Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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