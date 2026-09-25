Dialogue of the day from Bal Ganesh, 'A person blessed with wealth and prosperity...'

Dialogue of the day: Kubera shows up at Kailash flaunting his wealth like it entitles him to special treatment, like being rich automatically makes him better than everyone else in the room. Instead, he runs into young Ganesha, and things go sideways fast. The kid just keeps eating, and eating, until every last bit of Kubera's precious wealth is gone, the very thing he walked in wanting to show off. Only after he's been humbled like that, with nothing left to boast about, does Shiva finally sit him down and explain where he actually went wrong.
"A person blessed with wealth and prosperity should be like a tree laden with fruit, always bowing down in humility." - Lord Shiva, Bal Ganesh
The comparison is simple but precise. A tree, the more fruit it carries, bends lower under the weight, its branches dipping closer to the ground the more abundant it becomes. Kubera's downfall wasn't his wealth itself, it was the fact that his prosperity had made him stand taller, more arrogant, more convinced of his own importance, exactly the opposite of what the tree does naturally. Shiva's line points out that this is backwards. True abundance should make a person more grounded, not less.
That inversion is really the heart of the lesson. It would be easy to assume that wealth earns the right to look down on others, that having more automatically means deserving more respect, more deference, more space to feel superior. Shiva's comparison rejects that logic entirely. The tree doesn't get prouder as it produces more fruit, it simply carries more weight, and carrying more weight is precisely what pulls it closer to the earth, closer to everyone standing beneath it.
There's something worth noticing in how the lesson arrives, not through a direct scolding, but through an experience that forces Kubera to actually feel what it's like to have nothing left, however briefly. Pride, especially the kind built on wealth, tends to be resistant to lectures. It often takes an actual loss, or at least the threat of one, to shake it loose. Ganesha's endless hunger does exactly that, stripping away everything Kubera was leaning on for his sense of self-importance, until only the lesson remains.
What makes this teaching resonate well beyond the story itself is how easily the same pattern shows up outside of kings and gods entirely. Success, wealth, achievement, all of it carries a quiet temptation to stand taller, to expect more deference, to assume abundance earns superiority. This story pushes back on that instinct directly, suggesting that the more a person accumulates, the more grounded and humble they should actually become, not the reverse.
This episode comes from Bal Ganesh, a popular animated retelling of stories from young Lord Ganesha's life, where Kubera, the god of wealth, is humbled after underestimating the appetite and true nature of the child Ganesha.
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