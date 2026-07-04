/Dialogue of the day from Chennai Express: 'Meri dictionary me impossible word hai hi nahi'

Movie Dialogue of the day: Time to ride on the nostalgia train and recall some famous lines spoken by our favourite stars. Today, we shall pick a fun movie dialogue from filmmaker Rohit Shetty' action-comedy Chennai Express which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Take a look:
"Meri dictionary me impossible word hai hi nahi…Acha? Kahan se kharidi aisi bakwaas dictionary?" - Chennai Express
These iconic lines are said by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead in Chennai Express. The conversation happens between Rahul (SRK) and Meenamma (Deepika Padukone). Soon after Rahul finishes off his dialogue, Menamma retorts 'Kahan se karide yeh bakwaas dictionary?'
This too became an iconic and famous dialogue from the superhit flick by Rohit Shetty.
Chennai Express is a 2013 romantic action comedy movie which was a huge blockbuster at the box office, breaking several records in India and abroad. It became the quickest film to collect Rs 1 billion (US$13 million) net domestically. Chennai Express surpassed 3 Idiots (2009) to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide at that point. It is the 22nd highest grossing Indian film of all time.
The action-comedy remained among the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films for over a decade, from its 2013 release to 2024 - with a worldwide gross of Rs 395.92–424.54 crore.
Chennai Express reportedly also broke overseas records; during paid previews in the UK the film collected more than any first day of a Bollywood film in the UK.
It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj and Priyamani in pivotal parts. Late legendary Indian actress Kamini Kaushal was also seen in the movie as SRK's grandmother - marking it as one of the rare and last on-screen appearance before Kabir Singh which released in 2019 and Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 respectively.
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