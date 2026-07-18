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Dialogue of the day from 'Dear Zindagi': 'Albert Einstein ne kaha tha...'

Movie dialogue of the day: The 150-minute-long film was made on a decent budget of Rs 22 crore and went on to earn Rs 138.91 crore at the box office.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from 'Dear Zindagi': 'Albert Einstein ne kaha tha...'
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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