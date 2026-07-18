Dialogue of the day from 'Dear Zindagi': 'Albert Einstein ne kaha tha...'

Movie dialogue of the day: In this series, we will go back in time and recollect one of the famous lines from Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dear Zindagi' - a breezy film about life struggles and journey. The slice-of-life outing by Gauri Shinde was a clutter-breaker from all the masala, pot-boiler movies. Let's try to decode one of its famous dialogues.
"Albert Einstein ne kaha tha … pagal woh hota hai jo roz roz same kaam karta hai … magar chahta hai ki nateeja alag ho." — Dear Zindagi
This dialogue from Dear Zindagi is said by Shah Rukh Khan's character Dr Jehangir Khan to Alia Bhatt (Kiara) in the movie. The reference here is that if you want change anything in your life, you have to change your patterns. You can never expect different results by repeating the same mistakes over and over again.
He gives Albert Einstein's reference saying how he once said that the person is insane who does same thing everyday and expects different results from it.
Therefore, we must try out different things to get our desired outcome.
Dear Zindagi is a 2016 coming-of-age comedy drama film written and directed by Gauri Shinde. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles with Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar (in his final Hindi film acting credit), Yashaswini Dayama and debutant Rohit Suresh Saraf in supporting roles.
The plot centres on a budding cinematographer who is discontented with her life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her to gain a new perspective on her life.
The 150-minute-long film was made on a decent budget of Rs 22 crore and went on to earn Rs 138.91 crore at the box office. The movie was a blockbuster hit.
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