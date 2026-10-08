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Dialogue of the day from Dear Zindagi: 'Kabhi kabhi life mein kuch cheezein....'

This dialogue highlights the importance of letting go of things that no longer bring peace or happiness. Inspired by the emotional journey of Dear Zindagi, the thought reminds us that moving on can sometimes be the first step towards finding yourself again.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Dear Zindagi: 'Kabhi kabhi life mein kuch cheezein....'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Dialogue of the day from Dear Zindagi: 'Kabhi kabhi life mein kuch cheezein....'
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