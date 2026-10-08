Dialogue of the day from Dear Zindagi: 'Kabhi kabhi life mein kuch cheezein....'

Life does not always go the way we expect it to. There are moments when we hold on to people, memories, relationships or situations because we are afraid of losing them. But sometimes, moving forward requires us to accept that not everything is meant to stay in our lives forever. Letting go can be difficult, but it can also give us the space to understand ourselves better and begin again.
'Kabhi kabhi life mein kuch cheezein chhod dena hi behtar hota hai' - Dear Zindagi
This dialogue captures a lesson at the heart of Dear Zindagi: hold on to the past too tightly, and you may miss the present. The film looks at how emotional baggage, unresolved relationships and painful memories can shape the way a person sees life.
Kaira goes through a run of difficult experiences. They leave her confused and emotionally unsettled. Then Dr Jehangir "Jug" Khan comes into the picture, and with his help she slowly begins to understand herself, her fears and what her past has done to her. The film's reminder is gentle but clear. Moving ahead doesn't always mean forgetting everything. Sometimes it means accepting what happened and refusing to let it control your future.
Dear Zindagi is a 2016 Hindi drama directed by Gauri Shinde. Alia Bhatt plays Kaira, and Shah Rukh Khan plays Dr Jehangir Khan, better known as Jug. Kaira is a talented young cinematographer who dreams of directing her own films. But relationships, family issues and emotional uncertainty keep getting in her way.
Then her life begins to fall apart after a series of personal and professional setbacks. She returns to Goa, where she eventually meets Jug, a psychologist with an unconventional approach that nudges her to look at her life differently. Through their conversations and therapy sessions, Kaira starts digging into the experiences that shaped her fears and relationships.
As the story unfolds, she confronts painful childhood memories and begins to see how her fear of abandonment has colored her relationships. Jug encourages her to understand her past without letting it rule her present. Slowly, Kaira rebuilds her relationship with her parents. She works toward finishing her dream project. And she grows more comfortable with herself.
Letting go doesn't mean something was unimportant. It means choosing peace over constant struggle, and giving yourself another chance to move forward. Life keeps changing. Sometimes the best thing we can do is accept that change, learn from it and carry on with a lighter heart.
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