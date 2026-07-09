Dialogue of the day from Forrest Gump, 'Life is like a box of chocolates...'

What makes the line work is how unbothered it is by that uncertainty. It's not anxious about the unknown. It's almost cheerful about it. And that's Forrest in a nutshell: a guy who never had the luxury of overthinking his future, so he just kept walking into whatever came next, one step at a time.

There's also something quietly rebellious about this outlook, if you think about it. We're constantly told to plan five steps ahead, to have a five-year plan, to control every variable. Forrest does none of that, and it works out better for him than it does for half the "smart" characters around him. Maybe that says something about how much energy we waste trying to predict things that were never predictable in the first place.