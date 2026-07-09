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Dialogue of the day from Forrest Gump, 'Life is like a box of chocolates...'

Dialogue of the Day: One of cinema's most quoted lines, this dialogue from Forrest Gump has become shorthand for something we all know deep down but rarely admit, that we're not really in control of what happens next, and maybe that's okay.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Forrest Gump, 'Life is like a box of chocolates...'
Image Credit: Movie still

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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