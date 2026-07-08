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Dialogue of the day from Itaewon Class, 'Just because you fall...'

Dialogue of the Day: A powerful reminder that setbacks are not the end of the road, this memorable dialogue from Itaewon Class celebrates resilience as the true measure of strength, proving that defeat only comes to those who choose to stop fighting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Itaewon Class, 'Just because you fall...'
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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