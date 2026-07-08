Dialogue of the day from Itaewon Class, 'Just because you fall...'

Dialogue of the Day: Some dialogues stay with us long after the screen fades to black, because they speak to a truth we all quietly need to hear, that failure is not fatal, and setbacks are not the same as surrender. They remind us that life will inevitably knock us down, but it is our response to that fall which truly defines us. Today's dialogue from Itaewon Class captures this spirit of unshakeable resolve, urging us to rise no matter how many times we're pushed to the ground.