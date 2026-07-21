Dialogue of the Day: Becoming an adult is shown in most shows as a single dramatic turning point, like a graduation, a first job, or a big loss. It's Okay to Not Be Okay takes a quieter, sharper route. Through Ko Moon-young, a children's book author who writes disturbingly honest fairy tales, the show suggests adulthood isn't a milestone at all. It's more like a loss of innocence you don't really get to choose.
"A person becomes an adult the moment they leave the world of fairy tales, and enter the world of reality." - Ko Moon-young, It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Fairy tales run on a comforting logic, good people get rewarded, bad people get punished, everything wraps up neatly. Reality doesn't run on that logic at all. Good people lose. Bad things happen for no reason. Nobody's coming to save you just because you deserve saving. The line is basically pointing out that growing up is the process of realizing that gap exists, and learning to keep going anyway.
What makes this hit differently coming from Moon-young specifically is that she's not some wise adult dispensing life advice from a comfortable distance. She's a deeply wounded character who left the world of fairy tales far too early, in the worst way possible, through trauma, not through gentle growth. So when she says this line, it's not a warm, reflective observation. It's closer to a scar talking. She's not romanticizing the loss of innocence. She's naming it for what it actually cost her.
That's what makes the show, and this line in particular, feel less like a neat lesson and more like an honest admission. A lot of media tells you that becoming an adult is about gaining things, responsibility, independence, wisdom. This line flips that. It frames adulthood as something you lose your way into, not something you achieve. You don't arrive at reality because you're ready for it. You arrive because the fairy tale stopped protecting you, one way or another.
And maybe that's exactly why it resonates with so many people watching. Nobody actually remembers deciding to grow up. Most of us can point to a moment, a diagnosis, a breakup, a death, a betrayal, where the story we believed in stopped making sense, and we just had to keep living anyway. This line doesn't try to make that easier to swallow. It just tells the truth about it, which somehow ends up being its own kind of comfort.
Released in 2020, It's Okay to Not Be Okay follows a psychiatric ward caretaker and a successful but deeply damaged children's book author as they slowly untangle each other's unresolved trauma. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji, the series is built around dark, fable-like storytelling that treats mental health with unusual honesty rather than easy resolution. It remains one of the more quoted K-dramas precisely because it refuses to pretend healing or growing up is ever really finished.
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