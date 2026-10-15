Dialogue of the day from Jab We Met, ‘Main apni favourite hoon...’

Dialogue of the day: Geet says it in the Hotel Decent scene, the same one where she gives Aditya her advice on getting over a heartbreak. She is not trying to make a speech. She is just explaining, in her usual chatty way, how she looks at herself. That ease is a big part of why people still repeat it.
“Main apni favourite hoon.” (I am my own favourite): Geet, Jab We Met
Most of us are taught to want to be someone else’s favourite. A partner’s, a parent’s, a friend’s. Geet skips that completely. She has already picked herself, and she does not need anyone to confirm it. It is easy to read this as vanity, and plenty of people did. But the line is not about thinking you are better than others. It is about not making your sense of worth depend on whether someone else is choosing you at that moment. Geet is rushing toward a boyfriend she believes is waiting for her, so her confidence is not coming from being loved. It comes from liking herself first.
That also explains why it fits the breakup advice. When a relationship ends, the hardest part is often feeling like you have been ranked and found lacking. Geet’s answer is to remember that your own opinion of yourself counts too, and maybe counts most.
It has stayed popular for the same reason. Plenty of people have said it to a mirror, put it in a caption, or just thought it quietly on a bad day. The film turned self-love into something you could say out loud without feeling silly.
Released in 2007 and written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met follows Aditya, a businessman at a low point in his life, and Geet, a talkative young woman he meets on a train. Kareena Kapoor plays Geet and Shahid Kapoor plays Aditya. The film won two Filmfare Awards, Best Actress for Kapoor and Best Dialogue for Imtiaz Ali, and over the years it has become a cult favourite, with Geet’s lines still quoted by fans today.
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