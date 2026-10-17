Dialogue of the day from Kahaani, 'Maiyya jab jaagti hai na....'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movies, series, or even documentaries that stay with us forever. Sometimes it’s just a single quote; we hold onto these small comforts to help us get through days that feel especially heavy. Life has its ups and downs, and each day can be a mix of both. Today, I want to share a dialogue from one of the most deeply moving stories ever captured on film, something that can bring a little warmth and perspective, even on your hardest days.