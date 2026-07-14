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Dialogue of the day from Kiki Delivery Service, 'We each need to find our own...'

This insightful quote from Studio Ghibli's Kiki's Delivery Service highlights the quiet, universal struggle of finding personal purpose, reminding us that reclaiming our unique inspiration requires patience, self-compassion, and resilience through periods of self-doubt.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Kiki Delivery Service, 'We each need to find our own...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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