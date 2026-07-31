Dialogue of the day from Lakshya, 'Jab tak apni zindagi ka koi maqsad na ho...'

Dialogue of the Day: Some films spend their runtime building toward a single confrontation, one moment where a character finally has to hear the truth about themselves from someone who isn't going to soften it. Lakshya does exactly that with this line, and it lands the way it does because it's aimed at a young man who has drifted through life with no direction, and someone finally says it to his face instead of around it.
"Jab tak apni zindagi ka koi maqsad na ho, tab tak zindagi jeena bekaar hai." (Until you have a purpose for your life, living it is pointless.) - Lakshya
On the surface it sounds almost brutal, telling someone their life is pointless without a clear purpose feels like a harsh thing to say to anyone. But the line isn't really an insult. It's a diagnosis. Karan, the character this is aimed at, has never lacked opportunity or comfort. What he's lacked is direction, something to actually aim at, and the film argues that without that, even a comfortable life can feel weightless.
That word "maqsad," purpose, is doing the heavy lifting in this line. It's not talking about a job or a routine. It's talking about something a person actually chooses to move toward, something that gives shape to all the smaller decisions in a life that would otherwise just drift along on autopilot. The line isn't saying you need to be extraordinary. It's saying you need to want something, specifically, instead of just letting time pass and calling it living.
What makes this land the way it does in the film is the timing. It's not said to someone at rock bottom in an obvious, dramatic way. It's said to a young man who has every comfort available to him and still feels empty, which is arguably a harder thing to fix than poverty or failure. Comfort without direction doesn't announce itself as a crisis. It just quietly hollows a person out, and this line is essentially calling that out directly.
There's also something worth noticing in how blunt the delivery is. It's not gentle encouragement. It's closer to a wake up call, the kind that only works when it comes from someone who genuinely doesn't care whether it hurts to hear, only that it needs to be said. Sometimes the people who help us the most aren't the ones who comfort us, they're the ones who refuse to let us keep avoiding the truth about ourselves.
Maybe that's why this line still gets quoted so often, especially by people in their twenties trying to figure out what they're actually doing with their lives. It doesn't promise that finding purpose is easy. It just insists that living without ever looking for one isn't really living at all, it's just time passing.
Released in 2004 and directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya follows Karan, an aimless young man who joins the army almost by accident and slowly discovers a sense of purpose he never had access to in his comfortable, directionless life. Starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Preity Zinta, the film became known for its honest portrayal of a generation that often has everything except a reason to want anything, and this line remains one of its most quoted precisely because it refuses to let that emptiness go unnamed.
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