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Dialogue of the day from Lakshya, 'Jab tak apni zindagi ka koi maqsad na ho...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a line in Lakshya that sounds harsh the first time you hear it, almost unfairly harsh, until you realize it's being said to a young man who has spent his entire life avoiding the one question everyone eventually has to answer for themselves.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Lakshya, 'Jab tak apni zindagi ka koi maqsad na ho...'
Image Credit: Movie still

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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