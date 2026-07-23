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Dialogue of the day from Little Women, 'I'd rather be a free spinster...'

Dialogue of the Day: There's a line in Little Women that still sounds surprisingly modern for something written over 150 years ago, a woman flatly refusing the one life path everyone around her considers non-negotiable, and choosing herself instead.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Little Women, 'I'd rather be a free spinster...'

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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