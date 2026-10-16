Dialogue of the day from Mahabharat, ‘Karm karo, phal ki chinta na karo...’

Dialogue of the Day: In Star Plus’s Mahabharat, Lord Krishna speaks to Arjun just before the war begins. Arjun is thinking about who he will have to fight and what he might lose, and he drops his Gandiv. Lord Krishna does not argue about the war. He changes what Arjun is allowed to worry about.
“Karm karo, phal ki chinta na karo.” (Do your duty, and do not worry about the result.) - Lord Krishna, Mahabharat (Star Plus)
Lord Krishna’s teaching comes from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 2, Verse 47):
“कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।
मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥”
The line asks you to separate two things we usually mix together. One is the action, which is yours to control. The other is the outcome, which never fully is. Lord Krishna tells Arjun to put his energy into the first and loosen his grip on the second.
That is not the same as not caring. Arjun still has to fight well. The difference is where his attention sits. If he spends the battle worrying about winning and losing, he fights worse. If he focuses on doing his part properly, he is steadier.
It also takes some weight off. A lot of anxiety comes from treating results as if we owned them. An exam score, a job decision, an interview, a hard conversation. We can prepare and do our best, but how it lands is only partly up to us. Lord Krishna’s advice is to accept that and keep working.
That is why the line has travelled well beyond the serial. People repeat it before exams, before big meetings, in the middle of hard stretches. It is simple enough to remember when you are stressed, and true enough to hold up when you are.
Mahabharat is an Indian mythological television series that aired on Star Plus from 16 September 2013 to 16 August 2014. Created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and produced by Swastik Productions, it retells the epic of the Kuru dynasty and the Kurukshetra war, with Saurabh Raaj Jain playing Krishna. Krishna also appears in a divine form at the end of each episode to explain the events and offer life lessons, which is a big part of why the show’s teachings, like this one, stayed with viewers.
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