Dialogue of the day from Mahabharat, ‘When a woman recognises her own power...’

Dialogue of the Day: Draupadi is never a quiet character in the epic. She is born out of a sacred fire, and the story never lets anyone forget it. In Star Plus’s 2013 Mahabharat, her fire-born identity comes through in lines like this one. With Navratri here, it is a good time to look at what the line says about Shakti.
"मैं यज्ञवेदी से जन्मी याज्ञसेनी हूँ। तुम अग्नि को नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते। नारी जब अपनी शक्ति पहचानती है, तो वो संहारक भी बन सकती है।"
(I am Yajnaseni, born from the sacrificial altar. You cannot control fire. When a woman recognises her own power, she can become a destroyer too.) - Draupadi, Mahabharat (Star Plus, 2013)
She starts with where she comes from. Draupadi was not born the way other people are. She came out of a yajna, and the line asks the listener to remember that. The people trying to humiliate her treat her like someone to be handled and silenced. She reminds them she was never theirs to control.
The fire comparison is the sharpest part. Fire can warm a home or burn it down, but it can never really be owned. You can use it, respect it, or fear it. You cannot make it behave. That is how she describes herself.
The last sentence is what ties it to Navratri. She does not say women are destroyers. She says a woman who has recognised her own power can become one. The power was always there, and the line is about the moment of realising it. That is close to the idea behind the Goddess herself, who in the Navratri stories rises up against evil when it has gone too far.
It also works outside the epic. Plenty of people spend years being told to be smaller, quieter, more manageable. This line is a reminder that the strength was never missing. It was just waiting for someone to notice it.
Mahabharat is an Indian mythological television series that premiered on Star Plus in September 2013, produced by Swastik Productions. It retells the epic of the Kuru dynasty and the Kurukshetra war, with Pooja Sharma playing Draupadi and Saurabh Raj Jain as Krishna. The show was widely praised for its scale and for giving its women characters, Draupadi especially, a strong voice.
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