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Dialogue of the day from 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...'

Movie dialogue of the day: Maine Pyar Kiya initially saw a very limited release, with only 29 prints, before later going on to add a thousand more as the film picked up.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Dialogue of the day from 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...'
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