Dialogue of the day from 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...'

Movie dialogue of the day: Today, let's go back in time and revisit one of the famous dialogues from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The 1989 venture was loved by fans and is still revered as one of the all-time favourite romantic dramas ever. Check out the iconic dialogue below:
"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you..." – ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989)
The 1989 romance drama Maine Pyar Kiya marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya. The films was co-written by S. M. Ahale, and Sooraj Barjatya. It featured Salman Khan in his first lead role alongside Bhagyashree in her screen debut. It also features Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles.
Maine Pyar Kiya tells the story of two individuals whose journey from friendship to love is complicated by family differences, ultimately challenging them to fight for their relationship.
Made on a budget of Rs 20 million, the film emerged as a commercial blockbuster, grossing Rs 458.1 million worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.
The film was also dubbed in Spanish and released as Te Amo. It was also dubbed in Telugu as Prema Paavuraalu in 1992. In terms of ticket sales, Maine Pyar Kiya sold over 79.7 million tickets in India.
Maine Pyar Kiya initially saw a very limited release, with only 29 prints, before later going on to add a thousand more as the film picked up. It was dubbed in English as When Love Calls. A 125-minute version was the biggest hit in the Caribbean market in Guyana and also dominated the box-office collections in Trinidad and Tobago. The Telugu version Prema Paavuraalu ran for more than 200 days; 25 weeks at Visakhapatnam and had a 100-plus-day run at six centres in Andhra Pradesh.
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