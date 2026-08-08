Dialogue of the day from 'Maine Pyar Kiya': 'Dosti ka ek usool hai madam...'

Maine Pyar Kiya initially saw a very limited release, with only 29 prints, before later going on to add a thousand more as the film picked up. It was dubbed in English as When Love Calls. A 125-minute version was the biggest hit in the Caribbean market in Guyana and also dominated the box-office collections in Trinidad and Tobago. The Telugu version Prema Paavuraalu ran for more than 200 days; 25 weeks at Visakhapatnam and had a 100-plus-day run at six centres in Andhra Pradesh.