Dialogue of the day from My Friend Ganesha, 'Bus tum mujhe yaad karna...'

Dialogue of the day: The film follows a lonely young boy who finds an unlikely friend in Lord Ganesha, at a time when the people around him are simply too busy to notice how alone he feels. This line comes as a kind of reassurance, Ganesha's way of telling the boy, and by extension anyone watching, that he doesn't need grand rituals or perfect conditions to be present. He just needs to be remembered.
"Bus tum mujhe yaad karna aur kehna, Om Gam Ganapataye Namah, aur itna kehte hi main haazir ho jaunga." (Just remember me and chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namah," and the moment you say this, I will appear.) - Lord Ganesha, My Friend Ganesha
On the surface, it’s a simple instruction, a promise and a mantra. But the more comforting thing about this line is what it says about devotion itself, that it doesn't have to be complicated to be real. The boy in the movie is neither a scholar nor a priest. He's just a child who feels forgotten, and Ganesha's response to that loneliness isn't a lecture about faith or ritual. It's an open invitation, simple enough for a child to hold onto, that closeness to the divine is always just a thought and a few words away.
That accessibility is really the heart of the line. It doesn't ask for elaborate offerings or perfect conditions. It just asks to be remembered, and promises that remembering alone is enough to bring him near. For a child who's struggling to get attention from the busy adults around him, that kind of unconditional availability means something significant, a friend who doesn't need convincing to show up.
There's also something worth noticing in how the line frames presence itself. Ganesha isn't describing a distant, unreachable god who occasionally intervenes. He's describing something much closer, someone who's essentially always within reach, waiting only to be called. That idea, of divinity being intimate rather than distant, is part of why devotional stories like this one connect so easily with younger audiences, and often with adults revisiting them too.
Maybe that's why this line has stayed memorable to viewers of the film, especially around Ganesh Chaturthi, when the themes of devotion and closeness to Ganesha take centre stage. It reduces something that can otherwise feel abstract, faith, devotion, divine presence, into something as simple and immediate as a name, spoken with sincerity.
Released in 2007 and directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, My Friend Ganesha follows Ashu, a lonely young boy overlooked by his busy parents, who finds companionship and comfort in an unexpected friendship with Lord Ganesha. Starring Ahsaas Channa as Ashu, the film became a modest but memorable entry in Indian devotional cinema for children, remembered less for its box office numbers and more for its gentle message that faith, at its simplest, is really just about remembering and being remembered in return.
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