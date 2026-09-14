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Dialogue of the day from My Friend Ganesha, 'Bus tum mujhe yaad karna...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a line in My Friend Ganesha that captures exactly why the film resonated with children the way it did, a promise from Ganesha himself that he's never really far away, that all it takes to bring him close is a name, spoken with sincerity.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from My Friend Ganesha, 'Bus tum mujhe yaad karna...'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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