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Dialogue of the day from Parasite, 'You know what kind of plan never fails?'

Dialogue of the Day: There's a line in Parasite that sounds like wisdom the first time you hear it, and sounds like a warning every time after that. A father telling his son that the safest plan is no plan at all, right before the film shows you exactly why that's not actually true.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Dialogue of the day from Parasite, 'You know what kind of plan never fails?'
Image Credit: movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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