Dialogue of the day from Parasite, 'You know what kind of plan never fails?'

Dialogue of the Day: Not every memorable movie line is meant to inspire you. Some are meant to unsettle you, to sit wrong in your chest long after the credits roll. This line from Parasite is exactly that kind, delivered calmly, almost like comfort, in a moment where comfort is the last thing anyone in that basement actually has.
"You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. Life cannot be planned." - Kim Ki-taek, Parasite
On its own, ripped out of context, this could almost pass for laid-back philosophy, the kind of "just go with the flow" advice people repeat at dinner parties. But Ki-taek isn't relaxed when he says this. He's a man who's watched every plan his family has ever made collapse, sometimes through bad luck, sometimes through their own choices, and he's arrived at this line less as wisdom and more as resignation.
That's really the trick of this dialogue. It sounds like acceptance, but it's closer to giving up dressed as acceptance. If you don't plan, you can't fail the plan. If you don't hope for something specific, you can't be devastated when it doesn't happen. It's a defense mechanism disguised as a life philosophy, a way of protecting yourself from disappointment by refusing to expect anything in the first place.
What makes the line land so hard is exactly what happens right after it. The film doesn't let this idea sit comfortably for long. Chaos follows almost immediately, chaos that has nothing to do with planning too much and everything to do with circumstances no plan could have accounted for. So the line isn't proven right by the story, it's proven almost irrelevant. Sometimes it's not that plans fail. It's that the world you're planning inside of was never built to let people like Ki-taek's family plan their way out in the first place.
That's what makes this line so different from most "quote of the day" material. It's not telling you to trust the process or believe things will work out. It's describing what it sounds like when someone has been let down by "the process" so many times that they've stopped trusting outcomes altogether. It's not peace. It's exhaustion wearing peace's clothes.
Maybe that's exactly why the line has stuck with so many people since the film came out. It's uncomfortably relatable in a way that has nothing to do with basements or con artistry. Anyone who's had big plans quietly worn down by circumstances outside their control knows exactly the tone Ki-taek is speaking in, even if their own life looks nothing like his.
Released in 2019 and directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite follows the Kim family as they scheme their way into the lives of a wealthy household, only to discover the class divide they're navigating runs far deeper and darker than either family realizes. Starring Song Kang-ho as Ki-taek, the film became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and lines like this one are part of why it continues to be dissected long after its release, not for what they promise, but for what they quietly admit.
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