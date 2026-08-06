Dialogue of the Day: Some lines don't work because they're clever or poetic. They work because they say something so obvious that the fact it needs saying at all becomes the real point. That's exactly what happens in Pink. Deepak Sehgal isn't offering some profound legal insight here. He's stripping away every excuse, every social assumption, every unspoken judgment that usually gets tangled up in conversations about consent, and reducing it down to one sentence that leaves absolutely no room for argument.
"No means no. The person saying no doesn't need to give any reason, doesn't need to justify it. Whoever it is. Whether known or unknown, friend or foe. That no means no. When she says it, it means no." - Deepak Sehgal, Pink
On paper, it sounds almost too simple to be the emotional peak of an entire film. No means no, how is that even a debatable statement? But that's precisely what the film is pointing at. Society rarely treats it as that simple. A woman's no gets questioned, negotiated, reframed based on what she was wearing, where she was, how she was behaving, who she was with, as if consent is something that has to be earned through the right combination of circumstances rather than something that exists on its own, fully, the moment it's spoken.
Sehgal's line refuses all of that. He's not asking the court to consider context. He's telling them context doesn't matter here. Not her past, not her profession, not the fact that she had a drink or was out late or knew the man involved. None of it changes the basic fact that a no is a complete sentence, and nobody, not a stranger, not a friend, not even someone she's been intimate with before, gets to decide it means something other than what it says.
What makes this line so quietly powerful is how it dismantles the burden usually placed on women in these situations. Normally, the person saying no is expected to explain themselves, to make their refusal palatable, understandable, justified. This line takes that burden away entirely. It says the explanation was never required in the first place. No is reason enough, on its own, every time.
There's also something in the repetition of the line itself, the way it's said not once but insisted on, restated, hammered home. That repetition isn't just for courtroom drama. It mirrors how often this exact idea has to be repeated in real life before it actually sinks in, and even then, it often doesn't.
That's probably why this dialogue has outlived the film itself, showing up in conversations about consent, in classrooms, in arguments that have nothing to do with courtrooms at all. It didn't say anything new. It just said something old, something that should have been obvious all along, loudly enough and clearly enough that it became impossible to talk around.
Released in 2016 and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink follows three young women in Delhi who are dragged into a legal battle after standing up for themselves against a group of men, only to find their character put on trial instead of the actual incident. Starring Amitabh Bachchan as the retired lawyer who takes up their case, alongside Taapsee Pannu, the film became a cultural flashpoint for its blunt handling of consent, and this closing argument remains one of the most quoted courtroom speeches in Indian cinema for exactly that reason.
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