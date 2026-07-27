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Dialogue of the day from Soul, 'You know, life is just being alive...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a small, almost throwaway line near the end of Soul that quietly undoes everything the movie spent its runtime building up to: that maybe life was never about the big purpose you're chasing, it was just about being alive in the first place.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Soul, 'You know, life is just being alive...'
Image Credit: movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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