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Dialogue of the day from Sultan: 'Mehnat itni khamoshi se karo ki...'

This dialogue highlights the power of working silently with focus, discipline, and self-belief. It shows that true success doesn’t need promotion; your results will speak for you and make the noise on their own.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Sultan: 'Mehnat itni khamoshi se karo ki...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Dialogue of the day from Sultan: 'Mehnat itni khamoshi se karo ki...'
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