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Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness, 'Don't ever let somebody tell you...'

Dialogue of the Day: There's a scene in The Pursuit of Happyness that sneaks up on you - a father talking to his son about basketball, except it's not really about basketball at all. It's the kind of line that sounds like ordinary parenting advice until you realise it's actually the whole philosophy the film is built on.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Pursuit of Happyness, 'Don't ever let somebody tell you...'
Image Credit: Movie still

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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