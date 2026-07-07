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Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Hope is a good thing...'

A timeless reminder of the enduring power of optimism, this iconic dialogue celebrates hope as an indestructible force capable of sustaining the human spirit through life's darkest trials.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Hope is a good thing...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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