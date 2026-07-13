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Dialogue of the day from Tirangaa, 'Banda darta hai toh sirf...'

This iconic dialogue highlights the essence of true fearlessness and moral integrity, emphasizing that a person of deep conviction cannot be intimidated by worldly weapons or mortal forces, as their ultimate accountability lies only with the Almighty.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Tirangaa, 'Banda darta hai toh sirf...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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