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Dialogue of the day from When Life Gives you Tangerines, 'Parents dwell on what they couldn't....'

This poignant dialogue from When Life Gives You Tangerines captures the generational divide in family relationships, highlighting how parents quietly regret what they couldn't provide while children fixate on what they didn't receive.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from When Life Gives you Tangerines, 'Parents dwell on what they couldn't....'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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