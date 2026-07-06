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Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 'Main udna chahta hoon...'

The iconic dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani inspires us to dream fearlessly, embrace failures, and keep moving forward, reminding us that growth comes from never giving up.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 'Main udna chahta hoon...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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