/Did Kangana Ranaut injure Vir Das during 'Revolver Rani' kissing scene? Comedian-actor slams reports, calls her 'gifted'

New Delhi: A few days back, a post went viral on social media alleging that a kissing scene with actress-politician Kangana Ranut had left Vir Das injured. The particular scene in question was from 2014 release Revolver Rani. However, the comedian-actor has now responded to the claim and called it 'baseless'.
Vir took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) and clarified: "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all."
Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT— Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026
Kangana Ranaut-Vir Das kissing controversy
For the unversed, back in 2023, similar claims were had surfaced on social media alleging that a kiss from Kangana had caused Vir Das’s lips to bleed after senior journalist Simi Chandoke spoke about it on Siddharth Kannan's podcast.
Simi said, "Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."
Back then, Kangana had posted on her Instagram Story, "After Hrithik Roshan, did I violate poor Vir Das’s honour? When did this happen?" She had posted the message with laughing emojis.
Revolver Rani is a 2014 crime comedy drama film written and directed by Sai Kabir. The movie features Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das, with Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat in supporting roles. It is a satirical love story set against the backdrop of politics.
Sai Kabir, earlier said in an Interview, "It was a great experience... we shot the film in Chambal. It's a black comedy and it's a political film".
Revolver Rani was made on an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore. The film achieved worldwide collections of Rs 13.84Cr in gross collections and Rs 10.25Cr in net collections according to trade tracking site Sacnilk.
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