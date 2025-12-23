Did Ranveer Singh Exit Don 3 After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: As Ranveer Singh basks in the massive box office success of Dhurandhar, which is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore nett mark, Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited directorial return Don 3 appears to have hit yet another roadblock.

Earlier reports had suggested that Don 3 was finally back on track, with Ranveer reportedly beginning preparations for the role. However, a fresh report now claims that the actor may have walked out of the film altogether.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar’s overwhelming success has prompted Ranveer to reassess his upcoming projects. The actor is said to be clear about the kind of films he wants to take on next and is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee.

The report further states that Ranveer does not wish to be seen in back-to-back gangster-driven films, especially since Dhurandhar has already firmly established him in that space. This is reportedly one of the key reasons behind his decision to step away from Don 3.

Instead, Ranveer is said to be prioritising his upcoming project Pralay. The actor has reportedly asked producer Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of the film and fast-track it for an earlier start. Pralay is described as a zombie-based film that focuses on a deeply human story, centred on a man’s relentless fight to save his family under extreme and challenging circumstances.

Meanwhile, despite the reported exit, the makers of Don 3 are said to be determined to take the film on floors by the end of January 2026. Reports suggest that the production team has already begun scouting for a new leading man to step into the iconic role of Don.

Earlier, Don 3 also saw a casting change on the female lead front, with Kiara Advani reportedly stepping away from the project following her pregnancy. Reports suggested that Kriti Sanon has since replaced her.

Multiple reports stated Ranveer was initially scheduled to begin preparations for Don 3 immediately after Dhurandhar’s release. However, with shifting priorities, the makers are now actively exploring new options to ensure the film remains on track for its planned schedule.