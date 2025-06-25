New Delhi: Long before it became a symbol of unmatched courage, Rezang La stood as a remote, wind-swept mountain pass in the eastern sector of Ladakh, near the village of Chushul. Towering at nearly 18,000 feet above sea level,this icy terrain became the backdrop of one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history.

At the heart of that stand was Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion.

In November 1962, 120 soldiers from Charlie Company were stationed at this high-altitude post to defend the Chushul sector — a location of immense strategic importance. Braving freezing winds, unforgiving terrain, and mounting pressure, they stood firm in the face of an advancing enemy, determined to hold the line at all costs.

Commanded by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC — a leader whose quiet strength inspired unflinching loyalty — the men of Charlie Company displayed unparalleled courage on the night of November 18, 1962. They pushed back successive attacks from their post at Rezang La. If the Chinese had taken control of Rezang La, it would have given them a tactical advantage to launch further attacks on the Chushul airfield — a critical military asset located just over an hour away.

Though the battle came at a staggering cost, their valour left behind a story that continues to echo through military institutions and history books alike. Charlie Company became a symbol of sacrifice — a reminder of how a handful of brave hearts rewrote the narrative of an entire war.

Now, their extraordinary story comes to life in 120 Bahadur, with Farhan Akhtar portraying Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production.

120 Bahadur is not just a war film — it’s a salute to the men who stood taller than the mountains they fought on. Releasing this year in cinemas.