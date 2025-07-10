Diljit Dosanjh Denies 'No Entry 2' Exit Rumors, Posts A Funny Vlog With Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor
Actor Diljit Dosanjh shuts the romours surrounding him walking away from the sequel of 2005 No Entry he is still a part of the the comedy film. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan , Arjun Kapoor. The film storyline centre around 3 married men hiding their extramartial affairs from wives.
Mumbai : Contrary to reports doing the rounds that Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's 'No Entry 2' due to creative differences, the Punjabi singer-actor continues to be a part of the sequel of the 2005 comedy film.
On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a funny vlog. In the video, he is seen in conversation with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor.
"Bazmee sahab story suna rahe hai...mere favourite director hai.. idhar Boney Kapoor ji kehte hai ishq di gali vich no entry," Diljit quipped.
'No Entry 2' also stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. 'No Entry', which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success upon its release in 2005.The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, ensemble Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol.
The film's storyline centred around three married men hiding their extramarital affairs from their wives.
Diljit's vlog also shared his funny moments spent with Varun and Ahan Shetty on the sets of Border 2. In the video, one can also spot Mona Singh praising Diljit and expressing excitement to work with him 'Border 2'.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol. Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.
The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers. 'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. (ANI)
