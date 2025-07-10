Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929561https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/diljit-dosanjh-denies-no-entry-2-exit-rumors-posts-a-funny-vlog-with-anees-bazmee-boney-kapoor-2929561.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
NO ENTRY

Diljit Dosanjh Denies 'No Entry 2' Exit Rumors, Posts A Funny Vlog With Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor

Actor Diljit Dosanjh shuts the romours surrounding him walking away from the sequel of 2005 No Entry he is still a part of the the comedy film. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan , Arjun Kapoor. The film storyline centre around 3 married men hiding their extramartial affairs from wives. 

|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 09:57 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Denies 'No Entry 2' Exit Rumors, Posts A Funny Vlog With Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor (Source:Instagram/IMDb)

Mumbai : Contrary to reports doing the rounds that Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's 'No Entry 2' due to creative differences, the Punjabi singer-actor continues to be a part of the sequel of the 2005 comedy film.

On Wednesday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a funny vlog. In the video, he is seen in conversation with Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor.
"Bazmee sahab story suna rahe hai...mere favourite director hai.. idhar Boney Kapoor ji kehte hai ishq di gali vich no entry," Diljit quipped.

'No Entry 2' also stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. 'No Entry', which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success upon its release in 2005.The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, ensemble Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol.

The film's storyline centred around three married men hiding their extramarital affairs from their wives.
Diljit's vlog also shared his funny moments spent with Varun and Ahan Shetty on the sets of Border 2. In the video, one can also spot Mona Singh praising Diljit and expressing excitement to work with him 'Border 2'.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol. Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.
The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers. 'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK