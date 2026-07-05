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Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from ZEE5 in India just two days after OTT release

After years of delays and title changes, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from ZEE5 in India just two days after OTT release
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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