After a four-year struggle with the film certification process, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj (previously titled Punjab '95) finally reached audiences in India through its OTT release on ZEE5. However, just two days after its premiere, the film was taken down from the streaming platform in India.
Confirming the development, ZEE5 issued an official statement, assuring viewers that it is exploring all possible avenues to restore the film on the platform at the earliest.
Sharing the update on social media, the platform wrote, "Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn't. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon."
In its statement, the streaming platform said:
"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch, and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.
At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.
In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.
Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity, and purpose remains unwavering."
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Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was originally titled Punjab '95 and remained unreleased for nearly four years due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After a prolonged battle over its release, the film finally premiered on ZEE5. However, now just two days after it's release, the film has been taken down.
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