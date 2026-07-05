Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was originally titled Punjab '95 and remained unreleased for nearly four years due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After a prolonged battle over its release, the film finally premiered on ZEE5. However, now just two days after it's release, the film has been taken down.