Dimple Kapadia to not be part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

New Delhi: Speculation of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's return to small screen to play Salman Khan's mother in 'Dabangg 3' has been around for a while now. The shooting of 'Dabangg 3' kickstarted sometime back and the team shot in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Mumbai.

Now, as per latest reports, Dimple Kapadia may not be a part of the third installament of the 'Dabangg' franchise. TOI quoted a source saying that Dimple's characer cannot be part of 'Dabangg 3' as it died in the first part only.

The source added that the makers don't want to resurrect Dimple's character Naini Devi, who died in the first part, in the third installment of the film. The source said that the makers are, however, keen to find a replacement of late actor Vinod Khanna, who played Salman's step-father Prajapati Pandey in the first two installments.

Khanna played father to Salman and Arbaaz in the first two parts. However, his demise in 2017 has left the makers to look for a new actor to fill in the role.

Speaking of 'Dabangg 3', the superstar will be seen donning two different looks, one as young Chulbul and the other as adult Chulbul. The film had gone on floors in Indore earlier this year, where the team shot for the title song.

The film will focus on Chulbul's life and how he became a cop. It is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019, and will see Salman reuniting with Sonakshi Sinha for the third time.