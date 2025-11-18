New Delhi: Director Suparn Verma, currently basking in the critical acclaim for his courtroom drama Haq, has offered fascinating insights into the film's ambiguous climax and the casting process for the crucial character of Abbas, played by Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the powerful final moments of the film, particularly the scene involving a solitary rose, Verma confirmed that the action was a deliberate creative choice designed to engage the audience.

The Secret of the Rose Ending

In an interview with Bajarbattu Duniya, Verma revealed that the idea for the final sequence was conceived early in the process.

"The last scene was in my mind from the beginning," he stated.

He confirmed that the exact, definitive meaning of the final action is a closely held secret, known only to a select few:

Emraan Hashmi (who plays Abbas)

Yami Gautam (who plays Shazia)

Rishika (the production designer)

The Director shared the creative collaboration that led to the visual element, which was tied into the plot:

"I told the designer, 'I'm doing this particular action, so just give me the rose garden.' She didn't just give me the rose garden, she gave me the punchline of the rose garden."

Verma elaborated on how the rose was intricately woven throughout the narrative to provide Shazia a legal path forward:

"When Yami returns to the house... I asked, 'How do we weave this in?' In their very first meeting, Emraan gives Yami a rose, and that dried rose remains in her book. Even till the end, the rose remains in Emraan's pocket throughout all the court cases. And in the end, he simply takes it out and places it there."

When pressed for his own personal meaning, Verma refused to disclose it, stating his intention was to keep the conversation alive: "Everyone is giving different reasons, and everyone is true. I don't want to reveal my reason. I want to have a conversation with the audience."

Casting Emraan Hashmi for the Role of Abbas

Verma also shed light on the initial challenge of casting the complex antagonist, Abbas Khan.

"We had the same question: who would play Abbas?" Verma recalled. "It was crucial that the character of Abbas had the right balance and was truly understood."

While Emraan Hashmi’s name kept recurring, the director initially considered it a long shot. He attributes the successful casting to sheer will:

"One name kept revolving in my mind, but it didn't seem like a possibility. But, the saying goes that in life, if you want something, I think you ask the universe for it."

Verma subsequently approached his casting director to arrange a meeting with the actor, a successful move that brought Emraan Hashmi's unique intensity and charm to the character.

Haq, which also stars Yami Gautam and is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, has been widely praised for its powerful performances and nuanced treatment of a sensitive subject.