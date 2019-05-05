close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are all smiles in this BTS pic from 'Malang'

Disha took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture with Aditya

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are all smiles in this BTS pic from &#039;Malang&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Malang' in Mauritius. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a revenge drama and was announced in March this year.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture with Aditya, captioning it as, “Training for something special #malang”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

We wonder what the duo is training for! From the pic, it looks like a water sport of some sorts.

'Malang' is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020.

Disha will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat'. She plays a trapeze artist in the film which is slated to release on June 5.

Expectations are quite high from 'Bharat' as some of the most talented actors of the industry at a part of the film.

It also stars Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover, and Tabu to name a few.

With films like 'Bharat' and 'Malang' in her kitty, we wonder what Disha will bring to the silver screens.

Tags:
Disha PataniMalangAditya Roy KapurAnil Kapoordisha patani pics
Next
Story

Farah Khan having fun working on Rohit Shetty's film

Must Watch

PT15M1S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates; 05th May, 2019