हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur snapped on the sets of 'Malang'—Pics

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen sharing screen space in 'Malang. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri.

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur snapped on the sets of &#039;Malang&#039;—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The beautiful Disha Patani has come a long way ever since she made her Bollywood debut with 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story'. The actress had a small role in the film but made her presence felt and is today one of the most sought-after actresses of B-Town. She was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' and is now all set to entertain us with 'Malang'. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur besides Disha.

The trio was spotted on sets and were all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking them. Director of the film, Mohit Suri, was also clicked along with the actors.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Malang' also stars actor Kunal Kemmu and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. It is a revenge drama and was announced in March this year.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Tags:
Disha PataniAditya Roy KapurAnil Kapoor
Next
Story

Salman Khan: Once I'm in uniform, I'm only Chulbul

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Supreme Court dismisses all review petitions in Ayodhya verdict