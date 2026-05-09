Disha Patani makes international debut with supernatural action film ‘The Portal of Force’

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has officially stepped onto the global stage as the gripping trailer of her first international movie, "The Portal of Force", recently reached the audience.



Talking about her latest project, Disha revealed that she had been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project.

Sharing her experience, the 'Malang' actress added, "Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying - but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself."

Disha further revealed, "You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography — honesty on screen is universal. I’ve always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.”

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The preview shows Disha as Jessica, the emotional and narrative epicentre of an epic supernatural showdown between two ancient factions — the Statiguards and the Holiguards.

It might be interesting to know that "The Portal of Force" is the first film of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

Known as “the Chosen One,” Jessica is revealed to be the daughter of rival leaders on both sides — a living bridge between warring worlds — and the ultimate decider in a battle.

As the narrative unfolds, we see Jessica undergoing a visceral supernatural transformation.

Disha is also seen performing some high-octane combat sequences in the project with utmost confidence.

The ensemble cast of "The Portal of Force" includes Hollywood heavyweights such as Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, and Tyrese Gibson, along with others.

Over and above this, Disha has also been roped in for a crucial role in the much-anticipated Bollywood drama "Awarapan 2". Made under the direction of Nitin Kakkar, the sequel will be headlined by Emraan Hashmi.