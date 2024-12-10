Mumbai: Actor Divyenndu, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming movie ‘Agni’, has heaped praise on his co-actor Pratik Gandhi.

The actor said that they both have mutual respect for each other since they come from theatre backgrounds.

Recalling their first meeting, Divyenndu shared, "It all started with Agni. We shot Agni first and then moved on to Madgaon Express. From the moment Pratik and I met on the set, there was an instant connection. Both of us come from theatre backgrounds, so there was a sense of mutual respect and understanding right from the start”.

This shared respect, combined with their easy rapport, translated seamlessly into their performances, even as their characters clash in the film.

‘Agni’ marks India’s first cinematic portrayal of the life and heroism of firefighters, serving as a tribute to their fearless spirit, honour, and sacrifices. The film is set against the backdrop of a city plagued by a mysterious series of fires, the film follows Vitthal and Samit as they reluctantly join forces to uncover the source of the escalating crisis.

Through its gripping narrative and emotionally charged moments, the film delves into Vitthal's personal battle for respect within his community and family but also showcases the dramatic stakes of firefighting.

“Our characters are at odds on-screen, but it is important to have a secure and grounded actor like Pratik Gandhi opposite me who made all the difference. He is such a wonderful person and actor, with no ego or baggage. Working with him was a lot of fun. We share an effortless bond. In fact, as individuals, he and I got along so well that it made the entire process much easier”, he added.

‘Agni’ is streaming on Prime Video.