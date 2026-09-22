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Divyenndu shares trailer of 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar', extends best wishes to six newcomers

Actor Divyenndu shared the trailer of Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar on social media, channelling his iconic Pyaar Ka Punchnama character Liquid to welcome the film's six debutant actors ahead of its October 23 release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Divyenndu shares trailer of 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar', extends best wishes to six newcomers
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Divyenndu shares trailer of 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar', extends best wishes to six newcomers
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