/Divyenndu shares trailer of 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar', extends best wishes to six newcomers

“Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them," the filmmaker explained.