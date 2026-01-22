Do Deewane Seher Mein first song ‘Aasma Aasma’ out: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur bring soulful romance to life

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein is all set to hit theatres in February. After the teaser garnered praise from fans, the makers have now released a new track titled “Aasma Aasma".

The song teaser offers a glimpse into a love story that feels lived-in, surprising, and deeply relatable.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the song, Aasma, describing it as soothing and heartfelt. Announcing the song’s release, they captioned the post: “How can one not fall in isq with this track? Aasma Aasma - OUT NOW!



This Valentines, isq se isq ho jayega!"

The chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been drawing appreciation from fans.

Soulfully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, Aasma strikes an emotional chord. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s beautiful composition elevates its romantic fervour, while Abhiruchi Chand’s evocative lyrics make it a song that lingers—truly defining it as a refreshing new sound of love this season.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser

The teaser opens on a simple, introverted young man, Shashank (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), seated at Roshni’s (played by Mrunal Thakur) home, surrounded by both families. It soon becomes clear that this is an arranged marriage meeting. While Shashank appears nervous yet sincere, Roshni seems unimpressed by the formal setup and her prospective groom, hinting at underlying tension and contrasting personalities.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is being described as a “perfect love story between two imperfect people.” The film promises a modern romance that feels intimate and nostalgic—“like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the story explores love, hesitation, and emotional connection in an urban setting.

Do Deewane Seher Mein stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. It is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his breakout role in Gully Boy, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival. He has since starred in films such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, continues her strong run with notable projects including Sita Ramam, Jersey, Son of Sardaar 2, and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.