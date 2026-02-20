Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur shine in Ravi Udyawar’s sensitive take on modern love

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, Viraj Ghelani

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Producers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga

Genre: Romantic Drama

Duration: 2h 18m

Language: Hindi

Censor: U/A

Release Date: 20 February 2026

At its heart, the film understands that today’s love is chaotic, imperfect and still magical. The story revolves around two young people from Mumbai — Roshni Srivastava (Mrunal Thakur) and Shashank Sharma (Siddhant Chaturvedi). It is a millennial love story rooted in the realities of modern urban life.

Shashank works in a corporate company but struggles with pronouncing “sh” and “s,” something that quietly affects his confidence. Roshni works in a media agency and battles her own insecurities — she doesn’t see herself as conventionally attractive and hides behind thick glasses and self-doubt. Their families want them to get married, but both keep postponing it, unsure of themselves and their readiness for commitment.

In a world obsessed with projection — how you look, how you speak, how you present yourself — both struggle to fit in. Socially awkward and emotionally guarded, they slowly discover that the more they pretend, the more lost they feel, until they gradually fall in love. The film becomes a story about the beauty of being raw, the courage to be real and unfiltered — a journey of two imperfect people learning to accept themselves and each other.

The city isn’t just a backdrop — it actively shapes the love story. From cafés and local streets to chance crossings and late-night conversations, the film captures the romance of everyday urban life. It makes you believe that love can exist even in a fast, distracted world.

It also speaks directly to a generation surrounded by dating apps yet still searching for real connection — exploring modern fears around commitment, timing, emotional availability and serendipity. Every viewer is likely to find a part of their own love story here.

Direction

The direction presents a very natural story of ordinary people set against a living, breathing metropolis. The audience connects quickly because the storytelling feels honest and intimate. At times it feels like Roshni’s story, at times Shashank’s — but ultimately, it feels like the story of their love.

The film balances nostalgia of classic romance with the pace of contemporary relationships. It doesn’t rely on spectacle — it relies on moments. It is more felt than performed, which is rare in today’s cinema.

Dialogues feel conversational, quotable and social-media friendly, making the film relatable without losing emotional depth. The storytelling proves that simplicity and sincerity still work.

Performance

Siddhant Chaturvedi handles a complex character with remarkable ease. The vulnerability and helplessness of Shashank come across naturally and organically.

Mrunal Thakur delivers a stellar performance as Roshni, capturing her emotional layers, insecurities and quiet strength with authenticity and grace.

The lead pair brings rare, effortless, lived-in chemistry — never manufactured, always organic. Their performances feel relatable to the swipe generation yet remain rooted in classic romance values. Silences, glances and small emotional moments often communicate more than dramatic dialogue.

Sandeepa Dhar, in her limited screen time, leaves an impact, while Ila Arun is a delight to watch, bringing warmth and gravitas.

The music album is melody-driven and grows with the narrative. Songs function as emotional checkpoints in the love story rather than interruptions.

Final Verdict

The film has strong repeat value. It leaves you thinking deeply about modern relationships and love, making you want to revisit it — extending its life beyond theatres.

It works beautifully as a perfect date film — warm, joyful and conversation-starting. It leaves the audience with a smile and an emotional aftertaste rather than heartbreak, almost extending the Valentine’s mood in cinemas.

More importantly, it reminds audiences why they fell in love with Bollywood romance in the first place. It proves that simplicity, sincerity and emotional honesty still resonate.

This is a film that makes you look up from your phone and believe in real connections again — a film that feels like a long, beautiful walk through love in the city.

