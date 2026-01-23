Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi shares adorable BTS pictures from ‘Aasma’ song

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some truly adorable behind-the-scenes pictures from the song Aasma from his upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein.

The makers of Do Deewane Seher Mein have already made audiences fall in love with its beautiful teaser. Presenting a lived-in, surprising, and deeply relatable love story, the film feels like a perfect Valentine’s treat for those who believe in messy, confusing, and wonderfully imperfect love. Amid the growing excitement, the makers recently dropped the first song, Aasma, which arrived as a refreshing expression of love, beautifully highlighting the warm chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

The song captures the quiet excitement and vulnerability of a couple still finding their way through romance. Now, taking audiences deeper into the film’s romantic world, Siddhant took to social media to share charming BTS moments from the sets, where he is seen alongside Mrunal Thakur. He captioned the post, “Aasman never looked so bright.”

Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser

The teaser opens on Shashank (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), a simple and introverted young man, seated at Roshni’s (played by Mrunal Thakur) home, surrounded by both families. It soon becomes evident that this is an arranged marriage meeting. While Shashank appears nervous yet sincere, Roshni seems unimpressed by the formal setting and her prospective groom, hinting at underlying tension and contrasting personalities.

Described as a “perfect love story between two imperfect people,” Do Deewane Seher Mein promises a modern romance that feels both intimate and nostalgic—“like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film explores love, hesitation, and emotional connection in an urban setting.

The film stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his breakout role in Gully Boy, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival. He has since starred in films such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, continues her strong run with notable projects including Sita Ramam, Jersey, Son of Sardaar 2, and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.