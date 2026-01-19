Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Blends Nostalgia - WATCH

Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. The makers have now unveiled the film’s teaser, offering a glimpse into an emotionally rich and contemporary love story.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out

The teaser opens on a simple and introverted young man, Shashank (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), seated at Roshni’s (played by Mrunal Thakur) home, surrounded by both families. It soon becomes clear that this is an arranged marriage meeting. While Shashank appears nervous yet sincere, Roshni is visibly unimpressed by the formal setup and her prospective groom, hinting at underlying tension and contrasting personalities.

A Love Story of Imperfect Souls

Do Deewane Seher Mein is being described as a “perfect love story between two imperfect people.” The film promises a modern romance that feels intimate and nostalgic—“like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the story explores love, hesitation, and emotional connection in an urban setting.

Watch Teaser Here:

A Classic Song with a Modern Feel

Set largely in Mumbai, the teaser is elevated by the timeless song “Do Deewane Seher Mein” from the 1977 film Gharaonda. Sung by Bhupinder Singh and Runa Laila, composed by Jaidev, and penned by Gulzar, the song adds a layer of poetic nostalgia to the visuals, beautifully bridging past and present.

Impressive Cast and Creative Team

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his breakout role in Gully Boy, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival, has since starred in films like Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2. Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, continues her strong run with notable projects such as Sita Ramam, Jersey, Son of Sardaar 2, and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.