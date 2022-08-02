New Delhi: After receiving love and appreciation from the world audience on the trailer of the highly anticipated Dobaaraa, the makers dropped the first poster of the film, starring Taapsee Pannu in one of the most intriguing avatars. The audience is currently taken away by every frame of the trailer and is waiting for more from the makers.

A film like Dobaaraa is a unique concept and has never been made before. This is for the first time Bollywood is slated to encounter a thriller like Dobaaraa and the audience is excited to watch it. In order to keep the fire alive, the makers took to social media and shared a new poster of Dobaaraa. The makers wrote "Ye mystery toh aur bhi badhti jaa rahi hai. #Dobaaraa trailer out now"

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022 and has been received well by the audience. Apart from that, the trailer of the film has received an impressive response from the audience in the presence of the cult creators Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee’s time-traveling story leads to.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories.

Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is them bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.